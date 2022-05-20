City of Port Arthur announces new partnership with non-profit to help those without a home

A representative with the Port Cities Rescue Mission said the facilities are designed to help people get back on their feet.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The City of Port Arthur announced a new partnership with the Port Cities Rescue Mission that's intended to help those without a home.

Mayor Thurman Bartie announced the partnership at a Friday afternoon news conference at city hall.

He emphasized that this partnership was an effort to help with the cleanup of a homeless encampment at the Old Howard's Grocery store on 9th Avenue.



They followed a judge's order. There are now 3 different shelters available for use. One is for men, one for women, and the other is for families.

Port City Rescue Mission is a non-profit organization that has been serving the homeless community in Port Arthur for nearly three decades.

A representative with the Port Cities Rescue Mission said the facilities are designed to help people get back on their feet.

“Once they get to the facilities, they are able to stay at the facilities as long as they need to,” said Patricia Henderson, case manager for Port Cities Rescue Mission. “After 30 days, they are required to get a job.”

The facility will keep a portion of the paycheck and give it back to the person once they're ready to leave.



The non-profit's goal is to help save enough for two months’ rent once the person moves out.



“They're allowed to stay here as long as they need to stay here to get back on their feet. There's not a set limit of time,” Henderson said.



Residents will need an ID to live here, and if they don't have one, caseworkers will help. Residents must also stay sober and actively look for work.



The facilities have furnished rooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms. They provide residents with three meals a day. They also have facilities for families and people who can't find housing because of felony charges.

The three shelter locations are as follows:

The shelter located at 600 6th Street in Port Arthur is for families and single women.

The shelter located at 540 Waco Avenue in Port Arthur is for men.

The shelter located 603 5th Street in Port Arthur is for single mothers and single women.

