Port Arthur neighborhood may experience no water service Monday for repairs being made on water main break

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A neighborhood in Port Arthur will experience an interruption in service today due to repairs being made on a water main break.

Port Arthur Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break in the 2200 block of Avenue A according to a City of Port Arthur news release.

There will be an interruption in water service to residents and businesses from 22nd Street to 24th Street between 3rd Avenue to 6th Avenue for about four hours.

Repairs were also made to the Lakeside Plaza neighborhood, and water services were restored around 3 p.m. according to the release.

Residents can contact Water Dispatch for status and updates at (409) 983-8550.

Water services have been restored to the Lakeside Plaza area until further notice. Thank you for your patience.

Port Arthur Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break in the Lakeside Plaza neighborhood. Until repairs are completed, the entire Lakeside Plaza area may experience low water pressure to no water service for about 4 to 6 hours.