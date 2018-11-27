DeAndre Nico performed Cry for you," by Jodeci on Monday night's episode of "The Voice" on NBC. The judges all praising his performance. His coach, lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine said he was so proud.

"I believe that you have all of the elements. You are more driven than anyone else. You have a unique tone in your voice, obviously. You do it with this command that just demands the whole world's attention and I think that was made very very obvious very clear tonight. I am so proud of you brother," said Adam Levine.

Voting ends at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26th.

12News was in the spotlight Monday night's episode of "The Voice." Anchor Dejonique Garrison introduced DeAndre with his fans from the a watch party at Tequila's in Port Arthur.

