PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Although the coronavirus has stopped many traditional events from taking place this year, schools across Southeast Texas aren’t letting a pandemic stop their graduation ceremonies.

Dozens of cars were wrapped around Port Arthur Memorial High School Tuesday afternoon for senior curbside pickup.

Students and parents drove into the school’s parking lot to receive two tickets for the upcoming ceremony and other graduation regalia.

The soon-to-be-graduates already have their caps and gowns. Today, students like Erisha Jones were able to pick up their honor cords and stoles.

“It’s a lot of feelings, a lot of feelings, I’m overwhelmed, I’m excited. I’m nervous for the future. I’m just- I’m ready,” Jones said.

She’s one of the many seniors ready to graduate from the Port Arthur high school this Saturday, June 6.

“I know they’re trying,” Jones said. “And I know that we live in a community that’s always going to be 100 percent behind us, 100 percent behind their seniors.”

Memorial High is one school that is taking graduation ceremonies a step further than the rest of the schools in the nearby districts.

The school will have two graduation celebrations this Saturday. The ceremony will be at 8:30 a.m. at Memorial Stadium followed by a “parade of graduates.” The parade will take place at 10 a.m. in high school’s parking lot.

As a safety measure, each student was provided only two tickets for the graduation ceremony. However, the parade allows more family and friends to see the students walk into the next phase of their lives.

“I trust God, but I know that we can’t be dumb. So, I’m going to be wearing my mask, and social distancing, but everything will be OK,” Jones said.

She’s optimistic about her health and her future. She will be attending Sam Houston State University in Fall 2020 after being heavily involved at Memorial.

“I am the president of theater, the president of choir, the president of principal’s advisory. I’m the vice president of the class. I have a foot in everything,” she said.

Jones believes the sky is not the limit. She encourages her peers to be proud of their accomplishments especially in the midst of a pandemic.

“Class of 2020, we did it! We are out of here,” Jones said. “We are one step closer to reaching our dreams, reaching our goals. I want you guys to go above and beyond. I want you guys to reach the stars. We are that generation.”

Seniors who weren't able to make it to Memorial today will be able to pick up their items tomorrow from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., according to the district's Facebook page.

