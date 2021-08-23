Port Arthur community asks for prayers as mayor battles surgery-related health problems

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Friends of the Port Arthur mayor took to Facebook Monday to ask for thoughts and prayers as the mayor gets treated for surgery-related health problems.
According to the post from Jefferson County Democratic party chair Joseph Trahan, Mayor Thurman Bartie is being treated for blood clots in both lungs. Bartie experienced a severe case of COVID-19 earlier this year, but the current health issue comes from a rotator cuff surgery, according to Trahan.
Members of the Port Arthur community said they are grateful for Bartie's leadership.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.