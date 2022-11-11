Port Arthur man recognized for his quick thinking, compassion after finding child in roadway

The Port Arthur Police Department would like to take a moment to recognize one of our citizens. On the night of November 9, 2022, we received a report of a male walking in the roadway. Upon the officer’s arrival, he found Mr. Howard Harris, Jr. in the roadway holding a child he had happened upon on his way home. Mr. Harris took the extra step of attempting to locate his family through reaching out on social media. Within minutes, relatives of the child were identified and the child returned. It was discovered that the child had escaped the home while the family slept. We thank you, Mr. Harris, for your quick thinking, your compassion, and the care you showed for this child and his safe return to his family.