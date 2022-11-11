Port Arthur man recognized for his quick thinking, compassion after finding child in roadway

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department recently recognized an area man after his quick thinking and compassion led to the safe return of a child.
On November 9, 2022, police received calls of a man walking in the roadway. Responding officers found Howard Harris, Jr. holding a child he found while on his way home.
Police said Harris took the extra step of attempting to find the boy's family via social media. Minutes later, relatives of the child were identified, and he was safely returned home.
Police later learned the child had left the home while the family was sleeping.
"We thank you, Mr. Harris, for your quick thinking, your compassion, and the care you showed for this child and his safe return to his family," the department said in a release.
From a Port Arthur Police Department release:
