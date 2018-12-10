PORT ARTHUR — Tim Miller has lived in his Port Arthur home off 31st Street for half of his life. He said in 35 years he's never seen the main drainage ditch so overgrown.

"I mean lots of weeds and grass, and it even has some small trees growing inside the ditch so it needs a lot of work," said Miller.

Miller said he was relieved when the city sent out a letter reminding property owners to maintain ditches, because the letter included a phone number he could call to report issues. He said he's frustrated because he's been keeping his side of the deal, but the main ditch is the cities responsibility.

Since receiving the letter, Miller said he's called the city three times, and on three different occasions they've even come out to take a look for themselves. He said they act like they're going to do something, but don't follow through.

"I'm 70-years-old and I can get out here and dig ditches and do my part then the city needs to do their part," said Miller.

Miller explained that during Harvey, he worked for three days to protect his home from flooding, and at that time the ditch was being maintained. Now, he worries if something isn't done to the main ditch, things will get worse. He dug four ditches in his yard leading to the main ditches to help with drainage.

"It was so overwhelming for me, it was probably the hardest thing I've done since I was young," said Miller.

Although the task was difficult, Miller said he'd do anything to protect his wife and keep water outside the house.

12News reached out to both of the numbers Miller was told to contact to report drainage issues, but wasn't able to get anyone on the phone to learn what the hold up is. 12News reporter Parris Kane even tweeted video of the ditch to Mayor Derrick Freeman. We'll update when we hear back.

