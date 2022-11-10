Port Arthur man pleads guilty to federal firearms violations

Police found Frankie Malik Cunningham, 23, in a room with two Glock pistols, a rifle with a drum magazine, a pound of suspected marijuana and Hydrocodone pills.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations on Thursday.

Frankie Malik Cunningham, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Cunningham entered his guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

On May 17, 2022, law enforcement officers arrived at a Port Arthur residence where Cunningham was located to serve an outstanding felony warrant, according to court document.

Officers received consent to search from the owner of the residence and found Cunningham in a bedroom.

In the bedroom, police found two Glock pistols, a rifle with a drum magazine, a pound of suspected marijuana and several Hydrocodone pills.

One of the pistols was outfitted with a Glock switch, which is a device used to convert a standard, legal handgun into a fully automatic machine gun.

At the time, Cunningham was under felony indictment for possession of a controlled substance. Federal law prohibits the possession of a firearm or ammunition while under felony indictment, according to the release.

Cunningham was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 6, 2022. He faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office, according to the release.

This case is being investigated by the Port Arthur Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tommy Coleman with assistance from the Jefferson County District’s Attorney’s Office.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.