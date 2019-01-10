PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man is in jail after investigators say he hit a Beaumont woman with a wooden cane in an unprovoked attack.

Ricky Lee Anderson, 51, is held on a $15,000 bond, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Port Arthur Police say Anderson hit the woman in an unprovoked attack on Monday, leaving her with critical injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she spent the night before being released to family with a head wound and broken arm according to police.

Detectives said words were exchanged as the suspect approached the victim, but it is not know what was said because the victim has not been able to communicate well due to her injuries.

Police received the call around 4 p.m. Monday and went to the 800 block of Orange Avenue in Port Arthur.

Detectives said he did not know the woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

