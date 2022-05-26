Port Arthur leaders advocating for change in wake of Uvalde elementary school shooting

They say now is the time to act and advocate for change.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — In Southeast Texas, leaders are wrestling with what should be done to prevent violence among teens.



Amongst the tragedy that has taken place in Uvalde, Texas, leaders in the Port Arthur religious community and the mayor have comments and concerns.

"It saddens us all," said Pastor Jack Chatman of Sabbath Rest Ministries



Strong reactions are coming from leaders in the Port Arthur community.



Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie said enough is enough.



“Our thoughts, prayers, everything goes out to the people in Uvalde. Even the people of Buffalo, New York,” Bartie said.

Chatman said now is the time to act and advocate for change.



“What it does for me, it motivates me to even reach out to the young generation that much more,” Chatman said.



Reaching out like what he does with his organization, Project Life Changers. That's a program in Port Arthur that pairs teens with mentors to help steer them in the right direction.

“We have a whole gambit of organizations together that still deal with the youth, and I want to reiterate it's not the youth. It's the adults because it’s our responsibility to teach and their responsibility to learn,” Chatman said.



Meanwhile, city leaders are proposing a curfew for children under the age of 18 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“We can do something that would just remotely, in some small way, curve those numbers or even cause those numbers to decrease,” Bartie said.

If you want to get involved with an organization like Project Life Changers, contact Pastor Chatman at (409) 540-3300.