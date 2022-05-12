Port Arthur family files civil suit against drunk driver who allegedly killed their loved one

A blood sample revealed Daniel Clayton Rawley's blood alcohol content was at .244 the night of the fatal crash, which is three times the legal limit.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A family from Port Arthur is filing a civil suit after their loved one was killed by an accused drunk driver in October.

Irving Canela, 24, was driving along Highway 73 when Daniel Clayton Rawley of Pearland allegedly collided head-on with him while driving the wrong way, according to Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.

On Monday, December 5, 2022, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Rawley.

A blood sample revealed Rawley's blood alcohol content was at .244 the night of the fatal crash, which is three times the legal limit.

He was arrested at his home in Pearland Monday evening and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The Canela family is still at loss for words. They know they can't bring their loved one back, but they plan to fight for justice.

Lidia Diaz is still struggling to find words to describe her pain after losing her only son.

"Why, why Irving? He was a good guy, he had a lot ahead of him, he had a lot to do, why my son? He was 24 years old," Diaz said.

The Canela family remembers two versions of Irving. There was happy Irving, smiling ear to ear and determined Irving, the one who was always working out at the gym and pushing himself.

"He cared a lot about people, especially his friends, family, he was always worried if anything was going on with us, he put everyone else before him," said Irving Canela's sister, Evelyn Canela sister

The Canela's hired Javier Cabanillas with Ferguson Law Firm to represent them in a civil suit.

"I have hundreds of cases in my docket and this may be the most important one," Cabanillas said.

This case is especially difficult for Cabanillas because he coached Irving Canela's soccer team and watched him grow up.

"He was the go-getter of the team. He's the one that after the game was over rounded up the equipment with us. Irving was very much the bright one," he said.

The family is suing for $1 million in damages, but more than just the money, the want answers.

"Right now we don't know where this individual was coming. We don't know where he was going. Where was a gentleman with .244 blood alcohol content at before the wreck?" Cabanillas said.

While the family holds onto the memory of their loved one they say they won't stop fighting for justice.

"I just want there to be justice, that he gets what he deserves because he was drunk and it wasn't fair what happened to Irving," Diaz said.

Rawley is booked in the Jefferson County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.

