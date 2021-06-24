Port Arthur ISD to upgrade school buses with Wi-Fi to to help students

That's right. Students may be getting internet access for their ride to and from school.



“Hopefully students will get some more learning time on the bus, behaviors gonna improve, hopefully it's a good trip home, to and from school for everybody,” Port Arthur ISD director of transportation Corey Metts said.



He said other districts of similar sizes that have made these upgrades saw an uptick of about 1,000 hours of study time per week. That will help students who may not have internet at home.



District officials hope these bells and whistles will attract more drivers.



"We're looking for bus drivers, if you have your CDL, want to get your CDL, come see us there's definitely a shortage of drivers" Metts said.



Faculty members like Frank Breur teaches classes during the day and drive busses after school.



"Sometimes, it's pretty easy, but it's rough when we're short of bus drivers," Breur said. "We've gotta double up, we’ll make someone get a longer day, but it's not hard it's real easy."



The expectation is that the upgrades could be made to these busses by the start of next school year, the $131,000 proposal will be decided on at tonight's school board meeting.