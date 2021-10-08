'It's a piece of cloth' | Port Arthur ISD strongly encouraging students to wear masks ahead of 1st day of school

Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie outlined Tuesday what the district is doing to keep students safe as another school year begins amid the pandemic.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Backpacks and homework are making a comeback as summer ends and students are headed back into the classrooms.

Before the learning begins, the Port Arthur Independent School District is urging students and parents to do their part in keeping others from contracting the coronavirus.

The first day of school for Port Arthur ISD is Wednesday, August, 11. Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie said the district is excited for the return to the classroom as last year's virtual learning experience didn't prove to be quite successful for students.

"Our students need one-on-one. They need teachers to look at them and work with them one-on-one. But because of COVID, we were unable to do that last year," Dr. Porterie said.

Dr. Porterie outlined in a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post what the district is doing to keep students safe as another school year begins amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The students are spread out as much as possible. There’s a shield on each desk and also on our teacher’s desk,” Dr. Porterie said. “Our custodians have disinfected, they’ve cleaned, and we’re going to disinfect and clean every day. Our students will still have their Chromebooks and they will be able to do all of their work on their computers. Our teachers have a computer where they can interact with out students, and everything is going to be fine.”

The district is also strongly encouraging, not mandating, students to wear masks while learning in-person during the 2021-2022 school year. The superintendent said it's just a mask that can help you continue to breathe.

“When the students return, parents, we need you. We need you. We’re asking and begging of you to support children wearing masks,” Dr. Porterie said.

While the district is unable to enforce mask wearing due to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, the superintendent said it’s important to do what it takes to keep students and staff safe.

“If you have a child that is 12 or older, and has not taken the vaccine, I am urging you to please consider," Dr. Porterie said. "If you choose not to give the vaccine, I am begging you to use a mask, for every child in the Port Arthur ISD to come to school with their mask.”

The district will have masks on hand at all school campuses and will strongly encourage students to wear them, according to the post.

“One child that contracts the coronavirus is too many,” Porterie said. "We don’t want that child to get sick or worse. We need your support in order for us to mitigate the spread of this virus. It’s a piece of cloth."

As of Tuesday night, no Southeast Texas school district has implemented a mask mandate.