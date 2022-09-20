Port Arthur ISD program helping non-native English speakers break down barriers, bridge communication gap

“Being able to speak will open up the doors for more opportunities."

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Independent School District is offering a program that aims to break down barriers and help bridge a communication gap.

For seven years, the Port Arthur Public Library has been where the program, that aims to help non-native English speakers learn English, was held. The program was put on pause during the peak of the pandemic, but now, classes are back in session.

The classes are now being offered again at the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The goal is to help people become bilingual, which in turn can open up job opportunities.

The first class was held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 inside the Gallery Room at the library. Many attendees stepped out of their comfort zone and pushed themselves to be confident to further their English language skills.

Skills that are practiced include basic grammar, vocabulary and more.

“It's pretty basic, but my English is better than when I started,” Marisol Chavez, student, said.

Ricardo Celis teaches the class. He strives to help his students become bilingual, and for him, the mission is personal.

“Being able to speak will open up the doors for more opportunities," Celis said. "To be able to communicate when they go to the schools to the doctors, and also to find more job opportunities,"

Lupita Valencia is a student in this class. She believes improving her language skills will help her achieve her goals.



“I studied in Mexico, and I have to work hard to revalidate my studies here and have a future working at a school,” Valencia said.

Other attendees also said they are looking forward to taking their language skills to the next level. Th hard-working students are getting the skills they need to make their dreams a reality.

Celis expected a big turnout and is opening a virtual class to accommodate additional students. He wanted attendees to get real experience in practicing English to become proficient in every aspect of life.

“This is like the beginning for people to start learning the language," Celis said. "I would also like to inspire them to in education and see parents go and get their college degree."

Anyone who would like to register for the class will need a library card. The class is free for all Port Arthur residents, and those who do not live in Port Arthur will have to pay a small fee.