Port Arthur ISD looking to nearly double current staff of bus drivers as classes begin

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Many districts across Southeast Texas are dealing with a bus driver shortage.

The Port Arthur Independent School District has been struggling to cover all their bus routes as school starts this year according to Corey Metts, director of transportation for the district.

The district currently has 22 drivers covering 30 bus routes and they're looking to nearly double that number of drivers according to Metts.

Some of the measures they have taken to make sure all Port Arthur students get to and from school on time are to stagger their bus routes as well as have drivers cover multiple routes Metts told 12News Friday morning.

Currently all their drivers each cover three routes including an elementary school route, one for middle school students and a high school route he said.

The district is hoping to hire at least 10 more bus drivers.

If you'd like to apply, you can visit the Port Arthur ISD website and apply online.

You must be 18 years-old and have a good driving record to be come a bus driver Metts says.

The district is looking for bus drivers who can show up and be on time he said.

The district is also looking for substitute drivers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.