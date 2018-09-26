PORT ARTHUR — Controversial names for two Port Arthur schools could soon be a thing of the past.

Robert E. Lee and Dick Dowling Elementary schools are both named after confederate leaders.

Within the next month, the two schools could both be renamed under a proposal board members are considering.

Superintendent Mark Porterie said that the question of whether the school names should be changed resurfaced while the district was ordering new signs after Harvey.

"The confederate names or those who support it aren't good names at this time to have," said Thurman Bartie, a Port Arthur resident.

Bartie said that not just locally, but nationally the names bring division in the community.

The district will accept suggested names for the campuses through this Friday. The board doesn't expect to vote on the proposal until its next meeting at the end of October.

