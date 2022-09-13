Fight at Memorial High School football game prompts new rules for Port Arthur ISD events

Starting Friday, elementary and middle school age children may not attend any events without an adult.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Independent School District is enacting new rules for all district sponsored activities following a fight among eight students at a football game earlier this month.

In a letter to parents, dated September 13, 2022, PAISD superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie discussed the fight that led to the new rules being enacted.

At a home football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday night, September 2, 2022, a fight broke out among eight students according to Porterie.

When police officers, who were already at the game, intervened the students did not stop fighting he wrote,

Eventually the fight was stopped and the students were addressed "in

accordance with district and stadium policies" according to Porterie's letter.

"Most conflicts of this nature occur with students who are unchaperoned at these types of public events," Porterie wrote.

Beginning this Friday, September 16, 2022, all elementary and middle-school aged children must now be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian at any district sponsored event such as athletics and fine arts events. The adult parent or guardian must remain at the event with the children.

Elementary and middle school age children may not be dropped off at events without an adult.

"We are not babysitters," Porterie said in the letter.

Unaccompanied elementary or middle school age children found at events will be held in the athletic office until a parent or responsible adult picks them up.

In addition, once the district is assured that all students have a district issued ID, the students will be required to have that ID at all school events. They must also show their ID to district employees and police when requested.

Students who refuse to obey the Student Code of Conduct at district events may face disciplinary actions when they return to school.

Read the September 13, 2022, letter from PAISD superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie...

Dear PAISD Parents/Families/Supporters:

PAISD constantly contemplates ways we can work together with our community to increase the safety and security of our students, staff and supporters. There are times when we must increase safety measures in

order to reach the goal of allowing our fans to be able to attend and enjoy school-sponsored events. We specifically want Titan Nation to experience the talents of our students in the areas of athletics, fine arts, academics, and more, without worrying about safety. In order for that to happen, we have procedures and protocols in place that champion the safety of individuals of all ages.

During the September 2, 2022 football game held at Memorial Stadium, a fight between eight students occurred. Police were on the scene; yet, students did not stop fighting when law enforcement intervened. Once the altercation was defused, the students involved were addressed, and the conflict ended in

accordance with district and stadium policies.

When incidents such as these occur, stories escalate and misinformation spreads throughout the community. Most conflicts of this nature occur with students who are unchaperoned at these types of public events. As a new and added safety measure, beginning Friday, September 16, 2022, all elementary and middle school aged students attending athletic or any other events at any PAISD campus or facility –whether they are enrolled in PAISD or not– must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian who will be responsible for the students at all times for the duration of the event. Unaccompanied elementary and middle school students will be turned away upon entry if there is no adult responsible entering the event with the children.

Students who are of age to attend any elementary or middle school can no longer be dropped off at any PAISD athletic, fine arts, academic, or other district-sponsored event without an adult parent or guardian, who must also remain in attendance. We are not babysitters and you are your child(ren)’s first and foremost safety officer. We ask that you support our efforts to ensure that all students and spectators are able to enjoy all PAISD events.

Any student who is deemed an unaccompanied elementary or middle school-aged child will be held at the Athletic Office until a parent or responsible adult arrives to retrieve him/her. Once we are aware that all of our students have PAISD-issued student ID cards and lanyards, students will be required to have their ID’s in their possession at all district-sponsored events and be able to show it upon request by PAISD employees or police officers (also identifiable by their employee badges). Students identified as refusing to comply with

the Student Code of Conduct at district events may face disciplinary actions upon returning to their campuses the following week of school.

Sincerely,

Dr. Mark Porterie

Superintendent of Schools