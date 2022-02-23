Port Arthur ISD displays Black History Month museum at district's alternative campus

Their goal is to highlight key moments and achievements of black high schools from 1920 to 1970.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Black History Month museum is on display at the Port Arthur Independent School District's Alternative Campus.

The exhibit is located in the school library for students, faculty, and staff to enjoy throughout the month of February, the school said.

The exhibit is not open to the public right now due to COVID-19 concerns.



Robert Brown, the chairman of the board of Prairie View A&M's Inter-Scholastic League Coaches' Association, made a special appearance on Wednesday. The school said he shared some of this organization's traveling museum artifacts.

The items in the exhibit were donated by the association's members.

Their goal is to highlight key moments and achievements of black high schools from 1920 to 1970, moments that history often overlooks.

“It's not in the history books. Everything that we've done, we've done orally, mouth-to-mouth. Now we are able to put pictures together with our oral conversation," said Brown.

The PAAC items include pictures of famous African American men and women and other visual representations of Black History, past and present while shaping the future, according to the district.

The association focuses on academic, athletic, and music competitions from the Jim Crow era. All of the items on display were donated.