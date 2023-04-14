Kangaroo Cravings | Port Arthur ISD alumna creates board game to help children improve reading skills

The Port Arthur Independent School District alumna got the idea for the game when her son was struggling to do his schoolwork during the pandemic.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Growing up, Jacquelyn Davis attended Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Port Arthur. Now an adult with a child of her own, she visited the school Friday to showcase the creation that she hopes will help the students excel.

Davis created a board game called Kangaroo Cravings. The goal of the game is to help children improve their reading skills.

The Port Arthur Independent School District alumna got the idea for the game when her son was struggling to do his schoolwork during the pandemic.

David took a cardboard box and turned it into what would become the first version of Kangaroo Cravings.

“We really saw the impact with our own son and then his teacher could not believe his progress," Davis said.

Davis presented the game to current Booker T. Washington students Monday.

“The word off o-f-f,” Davis said. “They'll spell it with their nose. They'll have to write it in the air, sky write. They'll have to move their kangaroo tail."

School administrators feel the children had a blast playing the game as they simultaneously used their bodies to learn.

“They are loving it in there. You can hear it,” Skylar Slaughter, curriculum supervisor at Booker T Washington Elementary, said.

Slaughter knows some students struggle when it comes to reading. She feels Kangaroo Cravings could be a huge help to struggling readers.

“They need to be engaged,” Slaughter said. “They need to be active and that is going to help them in the long term. They're going to really remember what they're learning."

Kangaroo Craving has already been picked up by school districts in Texas and Washington. It has now garnered the attention of Port Arthur ISD.

“At this time, we're looking at it,” Booker T. Washington Elementary School Principal Lucrecia Harris said. “They wanted to see what it actually looks like and see how the kids engaged, so I think it's going to be a great hit for us.”

Davis is happy to share the power of knowledge with young students.

“It was an extraordinary school, and I loved being here,” Davis said. “And I learned so much and so it meant a lot to me to be able to come back to this school and play this game with the students here.”

Kangaroo Cravings is available for pre-order and will ship out in June 2023.