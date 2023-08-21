Due to the severe lack of rain, cracks have formed in the ground and large water leaks have occurred throughout the city.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The City of Port Arthur has moved to voluntary water restrictions.

Due to the severe lack of rain, cracks have formed in the ground and large water leaks have occurred throughout the city.

Voluntary water restrictions call for residents to follow the Water Restrictions Chart.

Residents should water on days similar to their addresses at designated times. Addresses ending in odd numbers should water on Saturdays and Wednesdays from midnight - 6 a.m. or 8 p.m. - midnight. Addresses that end in an even number should water on Sundays and Thursdays from midnight - 6 a.m. or 8 p.m. - midnight.

The water situation at Thomas Jefferson Middle School is being addressed by the Water Utilities Department.

The city is currently attempting to increase the water level in the storage towers and in crease pressure to residents and business around the city.