'Rebirth of downtown Port Arthur' | Motiva resumes renovations on historical Adams Building

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — It was an ordinary city council meeting with some extraordinary news about the future of downtown Port Arthur on Tuesday.

Motiva Enterprises LLC purchased four buildings along a block on Austin Avenue.

Right now, their focus is the Adams Building Renovation Project.

A Motiva representative, Clair Jackson, says this project could change the face of downtown Port Arthur, and its only the beginning.

"We are excited to be apart of the revitalization of Port Arthur," she said.

The Motiva representatives shared the company's plan to move forward with renovating the historical Adams Building in Downtown.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie believes the first floor will be restaurants and over 250 offices or persons working in the building.

Renderings of the project depicted what the foyer and conference room would look like.

"There will be a large conference room located just behind the arched window," the rep said.

The Motiva representatives say the biggest challenge now will be making sure the building is structurally sound.

"It's a 100 year old building we didn't have any drawings or calculations from the past. so we went through and took many concrete pour samples from the building. We scanned all the rebar and we did a full chemical analysis in the rebar," said Senior Manager of Capital Projects, Chad Allen.

Allen says the COVID-19 Pandemic put Motiva's project on hold but last year the board approved to fully fund the renovations and now everything is back on track.

"We've awarded all the electrical plumping and sprinkler system and we just got bids in for all the structural work. We're trying to get the structural work started towards the end of September or first part of October," he said.

Bartie says he cannot wait to see something old be turned into something new.

"I am totally ecstatic about the private investor, which is Motiva, as they anchor the rebirth of downtown Port Arthur," he said.

The project could take up to two years to complete, Bartie said.

While the company has not announced what will become of the other three buildings on Austin Avenue, Mayor Bartie believes it could be even more office space.

There is also a possibility retail spaces could be added.

The other buildings Motiva purchased are the Federal building, the A.E. Scott furniture store and Hampton Furniture building and the current Port Arthur Public Health Department building.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.