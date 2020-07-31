x
Port Arthur Health Department providing free back-to-school vaccines for eligible children

Children ages 4 through 18-years-old without health insurance are eligible for free vaccines in Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Health Department is providing vaccines to children who may be heading back to school soon.

Children ages 4 through 18-years-old without health insurance are eligible for free vaccines in Port Arthur. Although the health department is not accepting walk in appointments at this time due to COVID-19 guidelines, health officials are scheduling appointments by phone.

The Port Arthur Health Department is located at 449 Austin Avenue, and it's open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday- Friday. Children may receive the vaccines if they meet the following criteria:

  • No health insurance
  • Under-insured
  • Not a CHIP recipient

To schedule an appointment, parents are advised to contact the Immunizations Division at (409) 983-8874.

