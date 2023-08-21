Health Department giving away baby formula Monday in Port Arthur

All moms are eligible for the formula giveaway which includes Similac Advance, Similac Sensitive and Similac Total Comfort formulas.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Thanks to an anonymous donor, new moms in Port Arthur can pick up some free infant baby formula on Monday.

Each family can pick up two free cans of formula between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023 according to a news release from the City of Port Arthur Health Department.

All moms are eligible for the formula giveaway which includes Similac Advance, Similac Sensitive and Similac Total Comfort formulas.

Each family is limited to two cans of formula.

Families can pick up the formula at the Port Arthur Health Department at 449 Austin Ave in downtown Port Arthur.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.