Port Arthur Health Department hosting conference to discuss children's health, COVID-19 vaccines

There will be a $50 gift card giveaway to the first 100 PAISD families who receive COVID-19 vaccines at the conclusion of the symposium.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Health Department is partnering with PAISD and Port Arthur LNG to bring the community a health symposium regarding children's health and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The conference will be Tuesday, Dec. 28 at TAMS Vaccination Clinic, 3501 Cultural Center Drive from 5-8 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Tonya Brown-Nembhard, MD from the Beaumont Pediatric Center and Nurse Judith Smith, director of health services for the city of Port Arthur.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for all children ages five and up. The flu vaccine will also be available for children ages six months to 18 years of age.

City officials encourage everyone to come out and get their vaccination health questions answered.

There will be a $50 gift card giveaway to the first 100 PAISD families who receive COVID-19 vaccines at the conclusion of the symposium. Student enrollment at PAISD must be verified using student lunch number or ID.

Please call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID-19 line at (409) 983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites. Please call (409) 332-6215 for information about the COVID-19 Vaccines.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

From a Port Arthur news release: