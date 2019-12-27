PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Our 12News crews watched as children built towers and houses. It's all apart of a holiday camp the Port Arthur YMCA is holding while children are out of school for Christmas break.

Shelby Valentine is the childcare coordinator at the facility and said their goal is to give parents looking for somewhere to take their kids during the holidays a place where they can continue learning.

"We do structured activities, we do stem activities, art, we have a heated pool so we go swimming and we give kids a chance to get to know each other," Valentine said.

She says they do it in a way that's fun for everybody involved.

"It gives the the opportunity to still be using those skills, keeping them active but not make them feel like they're in school doing work," Valentine said.

Good news for parents interested, the holiday camp has open enrollment. Meaning anyone can enroll their kids into the program. There's one week left in the camp, and they are operational Monday, Thursday, and Friday. They group takes children between the ages of five and 12-years-old.

"It's very involved and interactive, and so the kids enjoy it as much as the counselors do," Valentine said.

Parents can sign their children up by going to the organization's website YMCASETX.org or by showing up to the facility.

