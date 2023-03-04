Port Arthur firefighters ready to respond, keep community safe in case of derailment amid railroad merger

Chief Benson said first responders will use an after-action assessment from the derailment in Ohio to avoid an incident like that in Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — U.S. regulators recently signed off on a merger between Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific, two of the country’s largest railways, and the merger has some Southeast Texans concerned for their safety.

Some Port Arthur residents believe the railroad merger could bring even more trains through their hometown. Following the February train derailment in Ohio, residents are wondering and worried about what trains are hauling through their neighborhoods.

In February 2023, Port Arthur environmentalists toured the city. Advocates expressed their concerns about the merger, claiming they feel it will increase the number of trains carrying hazardous materials through the area.

Area first responders believe they are ready to respond quickly and keep the community safe in case a derailment does take place.

"Our mission is to serve the community,” Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson.

While firefighters may not always know what is being hauled through Southeast Texas towns, they know they have to be ready to respond if a train comes off the tracks.

"We also have to keep in mind is it a leak,” Chief Benson said. “Is it a spill? Is it a fire?"

Chief Benson and Captain Joshua Ray said the first step in responding to a derailment is figuring out what is in the train cars.



"We use a app for rail cars that allows us to look up one number on the train, and we can tell every material that is in that whole train,” Capt. Ray said. “And we can actually pull up an emergency response guide, and it will tell us what we need to do in the first 15, 20 minutes."

Once they determine what a train is carrying, it's time to gear up.

“We can be in there as long as our air packs will allow, but we have to build in safety because people have to be able to come out,” Capt. Ray said.

Capt. Ray and Chief Benson feel the most important part of responding to a derailment is figuring out when to evacuate.

“They would notify dispatch and other incident command factors and say that we have four homes here,” Chief Benson said. “We have a rail car that's smoldering in the back. We'll be evacuating these four homes."

Those who live near the train tracks in Port Arthur said it has been reassuring to learn about the response plan.

“I wouldn't know the first thing I needed to do to protect my family from any hazardous chemicals,” Terry Hadley, Port Arthur resident, said.

Firefighters promise they will share information as quickly as they can.

“We can initiate a notification in the community, both voice mail, phone calls as well as text messaging to let people know this is what you need to do,” Chief Benson said.

Chief Benson said firefighters will use an after-action assessment from Palestine, Ohio to determine where the gaps were and to determine how they can keep an incident like that from happening in Port Arthur.