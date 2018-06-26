Port Arthur Fire Department is searching the water under Veterans Memorial Bridge after reports of a man jumping off the ledge.
They are still trying to determine if someone did in fact jump.
A witness reported a man standing on the edge of the bridge as they passed, but said the man was gone when the glanced back, according to PAFD
PAFD also said a work crew under the bridge at the time of the reported incident did not see anything.
Dive teams are currently searching for the jumper.
