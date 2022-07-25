Victim identified in fatal Monday morning motorcycle accident in Port Arthur

The accident happened in the 2000 block of State Highway 73 in Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one dead Monday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m., officers responded to reports of a major accident in the 2000 block of State Highway 73 in Port Arthur.

Preliminary investigation by the Port Arthur Advance Accident Reconstruction Team revealed the driver of a pickup truck, failed to yield right of way and pulled out in front of a motorcycle, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The motorcycle struck the truck, which killed the driver on impact

The motorcyclist was identified as 27-year-old Steven Duenas of Port Arthur.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department, according to the release.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.