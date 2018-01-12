PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur drivers' license office is now expected to resume normal hours a week earlier than expected.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Nov. 30 the Port Arthur Drivers License office will reopen Monday, Dec. 3. Hours of operation will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, although the office will close for lunch from 12 to 1 p.m.

Port Arthur Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will resume normal business hours Dec. 11 back to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with a lunch break from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

State representative Joe Deshotel announced earlier this week the Port Arthur drivers license office would resume normal hours on Dec. 11.

12News investigated complaints about wait times earlier this month.

DPS said they wanted to remind Texans many transactions like renewals can be done online. Anyone can call 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639) or check online to see if their needs can be handled online or through phone or mail, skipping a trip to the DPS offices and reducing wait times.

