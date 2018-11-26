Port Arthur's drivers license office will be open regular hours starting next month.

The Port Arthur Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will resume normal business hours Dec. 11 back to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with a lunch break from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

State representative Joe Deshotel announced the reopening in a news release Monday, Nov. 26.

"The Port Arthur office was open on limited days and times since last February due to staffing shortages in multiple offices and the inability to provide support from another larger office," Deshotel said in a statement. "With the office opening full time, we believe it will help alleviate the overload at the Beaumont and surrounding DPS offices."

Drivers licenses, Texas state identification cards and renewals will be available, but third party skills testing program / driving test will not be offered until February 2019.

DPS announced the Port Arthur office would be temporarily closed on Feb. 9 in a news release and followed up Feb. 16 explaining the office's hours would be cut down. The office's reduced hours starting Feb. 20 were Tuesday and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while closing for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

At the time, DPS said when replacement permanent staff were hired and trained, the office was expected to resume normal operations. DPS said Southeast Texas residents should go to the Orange or Beaumont offices if needed during the shutdown.

12News investigated complaints about wait times earlier this month.

Deshotel said his office would continue working with DPS to make sure Jefferson County had resources to function efficiently.

