Port Arthur 911 dispatchers reflect on longtime career during National Telecommunicators Week

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Monday kicks off National Telecommunications Week in order to honor those, "headset heroes" who answer emergency calls.

Two Port Arthur Police and Fire dispatchers tell 12News apart from the strength and calming nature being a dispatcher requires, they just have a genuine love for helping people.

Dave Mai has been with the agency since 1996 and says every call is different.

"Every time you pick up the phone call, you don't know what's going to happen," Mai said. "Could be easy and that we have an old lady call, that ask what time is it? Sometimes we pick up the phone and it's a rollover crash on 69-south bound."

Being cool and calm under pressure is part of the everyday task of helping others.

"Most of the time it's rewarding, and do the best you can to resolve their problem. A lot of the time we can't so we send someone out there to take care of the rest," Mai said.

Right now, there are 16 people alternating their 12-hour shifts.

Longtime dispatcher Ralph Odom says he has seen the many changes throughout his career of 44 years.

"From pen and paper to the old phone system changing, to the computerized phones, 911 has been around for about 31 or 32 years. Since it started it has changed quite significantly. We can now track people's cell phones," Odom said.

From looking at all these changes, there are certain moments that stand out, such as when Mai and Odom helped save lives.

"She didn't want to let go, I was the only dispatcher she wanted to talk to. I was the person she talked to, to become that voice. Where I was coached in the background to calm her down and settle the situation," Mai said.

"Or go off into the water, where we have had to rescue people or people call and say they are going to kill themselves. Someone sees it on Facebook and we try to locate where they are at," Odom said.

The Port Arthur Police Department is looking to fill four vacant positions. Anyone interested can apply here.