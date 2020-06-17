PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened in the 1300 block of 11th Street in Port Arthur just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound near his chest. There is no known suspect at this time.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, according to a news release from the department. His condition is currently unknown.

The shooting is under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full news release from the Port Arthur Police Department...

On 6/16/20 at approximately 5:53pm Officers of the Port Arthur Police Department responded to 1300 11th Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival Officers discovered a M/B subject had sustain a gunshot wound to the upper portion of body.

Victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. At this time there is no suspect information.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Detective Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

