PORT ARTHUR — Jason Owens is a retired Army Veteran who is disabled, and has a service dog that he takes with him almost everywhere.

"We had only been there for 5 minutes, right after we entered the store. A lady pushes her cart up to mines and says, help me understand this dog," Owens said.

He said he got offended and refused to explain why needs a service dog. The women however, tells 12News a different story.

“I said I have never heard of a service dog, so I thought this was a great opportunity to ask,” Groves resident Laura Vanwright said.

Vanwright says she was just curious about the service dog and Owens was rude for no reason. She admits she cursed at him but only after he was rude to her first.

“I said well ma'am I don’t have to help you understand it, it's a service animal," Owens said.

"I looked at him and said to myself where is this coming from, I was confused," Vanwright said.

A few more words were exchanged inside of the store and that’s when Vanwright says Owens folled her out and things escalated.

"Then I see a light just flash in my face so I asked him, what are you doing, oh I'm taking a picture of your license plate I said you need to get away from my car," Vanwright said.

Owens says he was trying to get a license plate number so that he could file a report a police report, and that’s when he says Vanwright hit the phone.

Vanwright says Owen’s wife was walking towards her and felt threatened. She apologizes if she offended him in any way for asking about the dog, but not for her her actions afterwards.



© 2018 KBMT