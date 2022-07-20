'Devoted magistrate for the city' | Port Arthur community mourns the loss of Municipal Court Judge Kermit Charles Morrison

Port Arthur city officials say Judge Morrison was loved and respected by co-workers and those who entered his court or his chambers.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Services have been set for a beloved Port Arthur judge who died July 12, 2022.

Municipal Court Judge Kermit Charles Morrison, 74, served Port Arthur for almost 40 years, according to a news release from the City of Port Arthur.

Morrison was born in Navasota, Texas in 1947. He attended Texas Southern University in Houston and graduated from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 1971, according to his professional biography.

He was admitted to the State Bar of Texas and licensed to practice as an attorney and counselor in 1971. He was a staff attorney and attorney advisor with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s Headquarters in Washington D.C., and at its regional office in New Orleans.

He became a partner at Floyd and Morrison in Port Arthur from 1974 to 1983. He later practiced law privately in the area, until he became the municipal court judge in 1984 up until his retirement in 2022.

Port Arthur city officials say Judge, a name in which Morrison was often referred to, was affectionately known and was a devoted magistrate for the city.

They say he was loved and respected by co-workers and those who entered his court or his chambers.

Services for Morrison will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Memorial Boulevard Church of Christ, located at 2525 Aero Drive in Port Arthur.

From a City of Port Arthur news release:

