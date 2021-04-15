Port Arthur community calling for cameras at seawall after constant vandalism

"Respect other people and respect their work and let's beautify Port Arthur."

BEAUMONT, Texas — People have already stepped up to repair the damage done by vandals in Port Arthur after a mural on the seawall was recently defaced by others who deem themselves artists.

The original painter went out to paint over it, but residents worry it'll happen again. They're calling for cameras to help protect it.



Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie has some tough words Thursday night for those who vandalized the mural.

Vandalism along the seawall has become a constant problem, forcing some to take matters into their own hands as the quest for a long-term solution continues.

What once served as a beacon of hope has transformed into an eyesore for many in Port Arthur.

"Respect other people and respect their work and let's beautify Port Arthur," said community organizer Armando Ruiz.



That was the goal for Ruiz when he spearheaded efforts to have this mural painted along the seawall in 2019. Since then, it's been a constant target for vandals.



"I'm very disappointed. Seeing how long it took to put this together and coming to see that people come and vandalize it, it is very saddening," Ruiz said.

It's gotten to the point where artists are constantly having to paint over vandalism, sparking anger for the Port Arthur mayor.

"Get you a building and tag the hell out of it with your stuff," Bartie said.

The mayor says after witnessing the vandalism up close, he's prepared to have the council look at ways to protect the mural moving forward

"That's disrespectful and the disrespect that is showing is actually something that is a disgrace and if you're caught doing it you're go be handled,” Bartie said.

Here in the near future, a cleanup is scheduled with Port Arthur Police where they will erase all of the vandalism. Once we find out those details we will let you know.