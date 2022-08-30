Port Arthur City Council votes to honor community trailblazers by renaming streets, buildings

Councilman Cal Jones says Port Arthur has many distinguished members in the community and this is one way to celebrate and memorialize them.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to rename government buildings in honor of community trailblazers and ceremonially rename two streets.

These items were put on the agenda by Councilman Cal Jones, who says this is something he's looked forward to for a while.

He says Port Arthur has many distinguished members in the community and this is one way to celebrate and memorialize them.

Breona King is the granddaughter of Inell Ross Moore, a woman of many firsts. She says this is an absolute honor for her family.

"She was the first African American professor at Lamar Port Arthur. She was the first African American teacher at Sam Houston. My grandmother served this community in so many aspects. She loved this community," said King.

Now, the City of Port Arthur Development Services building, will be renamed after Inell Ross Moore.

"I would say my grandmother was a giant. I did a paper on the person I admired the most when I was in elementary and it was her, but I hadn't I didn't know at that point that my grandma was the first of everything," King said. "She was to be the first African American to go and, you know, teach at a school. that's an honor."

Another honorary is Judge Kermit Charles Morrison Jr. The municipal court building will soon be renamed after him.

His wife spoke of her husband's integrity in his decades on the bench. She says they met in law school. She saw him reading a case in class, and she knew he was the one.

"I was like 'I'm gonna marry you boy', He ran from me down the hallway. I said 'you can run but you can't hide.' Three months later we got married," Stella Morrison said.

The council honored two more community giants, honorarily renaming Bluebonnet Avenue in honor of Reverend Samuel Joseph Sr., who was a pastor at Shilo Baptist church for over 40 years.

Grannis Avenue will be renamed in honor of Russell Getwood, who was Port Arthur ISD's first African American truant officer.

The street name changes are honorary which means a sign will be added to the existing street name. It won't change residents' addresses.