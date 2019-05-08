PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur City Council named an interim city manager in a special meeting on Monday.

From a City of Port Arthur news release:

The Port Arthur City Council named Ronald Burton as the Interim City Manager in a special meeting held this afternoon, August 5, at 3:00 PM in City Council Chambers. Mr. Burton has been with the City of Port Arthur since August 6, 2008, starting his career as Assistant Director of Planning and Grants Management.

In June 2013, Planning, Zoning, and Grants Management was changed to the Department of Development Services, and Mr. Burton was selected as the director. Soon after that appointment, Mr. Burton was named as Acting Assistant City Manager of Operations in December 2017; his permanent appointment as the ACM-Operations was made effective on December 27, 2017. Congratulations to Mr. Ronald Burton in his new duties as Interim City Manager.