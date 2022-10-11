City of Port Arthur approves 2 new fire stations

The current fire stations date back to the 1960's and 1970's and are in need of some major upgrades. They also aren't designed to accommodate female firefighters.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Firefighters in Port Arthur are getting two new stations to work out of.

Port Arthur City Council signed off on a architectural company to start designing two new stations, which has been in the works for a few years now.

Fire Captain Ian Bryant says this is long overdue.

"This is a little bit older, so some of the things are kind of falling apart, on their own way we still make it work, but with a new station we would have different bunks that would be easier access," he said.

The current fire stations date back to the 1960's and 1970's and are in need of some major upgrades.

One of the biggest issues about these old stations is that they aren't designed to accommodate female firefighters.

"These new stations would be usable by both genders since we are interested in any women who may be wanting to apply to the fire department, we are interested in having them submit their interest," said Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson.

The new stations will be accessible for all and will be designed to put firefighter's safety first.

"The hot zone is is the apparatus room, where your toxic products are. When you come back from an incident and also things like diesel gas from the truck itself," Benson said.

This addition will be overall better for the community of Port Arthur and its first responders, which is why Mayor Thurman Bartie said city council had to support this plan.

"To have those facilities upgraded for the 21st century, you know to have all of those amenities that those who work in fire protection need," Bartie said.

Firefighters are proud and excited to share the new facilities with the community

"Even though we spend 1/3 of our lives in this station, I want the community to know we are only here because they allow us to be her," Bryant said,

The prospective date of when the work would get started is in the fall of 2023.