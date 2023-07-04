Lightning strike may have sparked Port Arthur church fire early Friday morning

The church building was sustained heavy damage, mostly in the attic area.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Investigators are working to determine how an early-Friday morning fire started at a Port Arthur church.

The Port Arthur Fire Department was called about a fire at about 5 a.m. Friday morning at the Victory Christian Church in the 5000 block of Sixth Street according to a firefighter.

It is possible that a lightening strike may have started the fire but investigators still have not yet determined if that is the case.

The church building was sustained heavy damage, mostly in the attic area according to a Port Arthur firefighter.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.