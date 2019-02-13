PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A chiropractor's office in Port Arthur had a special visitor on Wednesday.

The turkey was found by Dr. Corey Rizzo as the bird was walking down the street on Twin City Highway near Burger King on Wednesday morning according to Cheryl Preiwe-Rizzo, the doctor's wife and a staff member at the office.

Dr. Rizzo put the bird in his truck, where the turkey rode on the center console, and took him to work.

Dr. Rizzo's office

"Here is the sweet little turkey that was walking down the street," Priewe-Rizzo wrote to 12News in a Facebook message. "He was a joy to have at the office with us."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

After the bird spent some time at the office, he was picked up by animal control. The turkey will stay at the shelter, and Cheryl says they have an area there with some chickens and a rooster.