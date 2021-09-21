Man severely shocked at Port Arthur bar causes power outage

The incident knocked out the power to the building, police say.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man is recovering after police say he was severely shocked at a Port Arthur bar and taken to a hospital.

It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at Lane’s Lounge, which is a bar located at 720 Freeman Avenue in Port Arthur.

The incident caused a power outage to the building, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Health officials performed CPR on the man on the scene and transported him to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

They continued CPR on him as they took him to the hospital.

It is unclear what caused the incident.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.