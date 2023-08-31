$12.6M in federal funds will go towards drainage repairs in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Mayor, Thurman Bartie, says the city is aware of the issue and the trouble, "runs a lot deeper than most people think."

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The City of Port Arthur will now be able to use $12.6 million in federal money to improve drainage infrastructure.

Port Acres residents say they've faced drainage issues since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017.

"The people that live in this residence continue to flood when we have heavy rains. In 2019, I had our councilman bought out here to address this issue that he assured me he would get it taken care of," Port Arthur resident, Chuck Vincent said.

However, four years later, the homeowner says not much progress has been made where he resides on 62nd Street.

"In 2021, they came down here and worked on one side of the street and blew out half the culvert and didn't come back and dig the ditches out," he said.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie says the city is aware of the issue and the trouble "runs a lot deeper than most people think."

"The lift station, the sewer, and everything has aged. So, those areas being recipients of new technology and new equipment will make their services better. We are finding out more and more each day and there's a need for just redoing freshwater pipes sewer pipes and sewer lines," he said.

Now the City of Port Arthur has been approved for $12.6 million in federal money to improve drainage infrastructure.

"The Biden Administration has been really good at ensuring they assimilate funds directly to cities and no one knows better than us where to use the funds," said Bartie.

However, Vincent believes simple maintenance of the drains could alleviate the issues.

"In my opinion, with no rain would have been a good time to do all this. But we're into the major hurricane season and they're just now addressing the the issue of the ditches and that's not a good thing," he said.

Bartie says the project could take at least two years.

In 2018, the City of Port Arthur announced plans to build retention ponds off Jimmy Johnson and Jade Avenue. 12News has reached out to city leaders to learn more about the status of that project.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device