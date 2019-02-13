PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 23-year-old man wanted for alleged December aggravated robbery on turned himself in on February 11 to authorities.

A warrant was issued on February 7 for Chance Devonte Ratcliff after a robbery that occurred in the 1700 block of Duff Drive according to a Port Arthur police news release. Surveillance video captured a suspect wearing a dark hoodie and flip flops according to the release.

Ratcliff surrendered after he learned U.S. Marshals and PAPD investigators were tracking his whereabouts according to the release.

Ratcliff was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and felony theft according to the release.

The charge of felony theft came after Ratcliff was identified wearing flip flops in video surveillance of an 8-liner game room where Ratcliff was allegedly committing theft according to the release.

The suspect brandished a semi-automatic handgun, robbing the victims of a large sum of money and other personal belongings. This video was released to local media in an effort to identify the suspect. On January 29, 2019 Crime Stoppers received a tip identifying Chance Ratcliff as the suspect in this Aggravated Robbery.



Chance Ratcliff was booked in on the additional charges of Possession of Controlled Substance (MTRP) and Felony Theft. It should be noted on the charge of felony theft, Ratcliff was identified wearing flip flops in video surveillance of an 8-Liner game room, committing theft.