Four new electric buses will be added to Port Arthur Transit's fleet, new charger also being built

The $5 million grant will allow the city to purchase the new buses as well as improve the route system.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur residents will be seeing four new Battery Electric Buses (BEBs) around the city.

Port Arthur Transit (PAT) announced Tuesday that it will be receiving the FTA 2023 Low or No Emissions Grant in order to purchase the BEBs.

The grant is $5 million and will allow the city to purchase the new buses as well as improve the route system.

Along with four brand new buses, PAT will be replacing two 2008 model year diesel-fueled buses.

PAT previously purchased 10 BEBs in 2020. The new electric buses will improve route efficiency, the dependability of PAT and air quality.

"We know the harm that actually is brought on those who live in cities where emissions are high," said Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie.

PAT also has plans to install an on-route pantograph charger at the Port Arthur Public Library. This will allow them to provide additional and extended service routes to Port Arthur residents.

"The vehicle will pull into the lane, it will stop. The charger will be triggered to come down the top of the bus. And within 10 minutes the bus will get a very significant charge. And this is all electric," said Ivan Mitchell, Director of Fleet and Transit Services for Port Arthur.

Port Arthur will be the first city in Southeast Texas to have these overhead charging units, according to Mitchell.

"To have this modern technology in our fair city of Port Arthur. Causing us to be greener, more environmentally friendly and prepared for the future. Because the future is moving actually to this," said Mayor Bartie.

Along with the new BEBs, Port Arthur will be adding a new route that will serve Mid-County. This will reduce travel times and increase bus reliability.

They have also taken a look at locations around the city that are less convenient for residents to improve their service.