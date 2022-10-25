Power outage closes Port Acres Elementary School for Tuesday

Severe weather cut power to Port Acres Elementary School and Entergy does not expect it to be restored until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Classes at a Port Arthur Independent School District elementary school have been interrupted for the day due to a power outage following a line of storms that passed through Southeast Texas early Tuesday morning.

The severe weather cut power to Port Acres Elementary School and Entergy does not expect it to be restored until 4 p.m. Tuesday according to a Facebook post by the district.

The district made the announcement at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday that all classes and all bus routes for the elementary school would be canceled for the day.

Classes and bus routes will resume at their normal times on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the district said in the post.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.