'Porch Fairies' bring joy with mystery gifts to Mid-County porches

Hundreds of women are now part of the group that's bringing joy by dropping gifts off on porches during the COVID-19 pandemic

PORT NECHES, Texas — The coronavirus has completely changed the way we interact, and some folks are longing for a sense of community.

That's where a newly formed Mid-County group comes in during these times of uncertainty.



There's a new catch phrase making its way across the area. 'Dusted' is the term that's being used for those who receive a mystery gift, thanks to the kindness of the Mid-County fairies.

Crystal Jones created the group as a way to spread joy to women across Port Neches, Nederland and Groves during the pandemic.



"Ladies will send me their address and in-turn I will give them an address and then they create a basket and you deliver it," Jones said. "There's ladies that have come home and had a bad day at work and they come home to this basket and it just makes their day so much better."

It started with about a dozen members and has grown into 800.

Jayna Lacy is one of the newest members.



"My favorite part of being in the group is that I got to see so many different people's reactions, just so many post about 'thank you so much to this kind stranger that gave me just what I needed' and 'you helped in a hard time' it's those things that really just help uplift everybody's mood," Lacy said.

The random acts of kindness are planned for months to come.

"We're gonna go through the holiday so I guess we will just see. I mean, I will do it as long as I can," Jones said.

