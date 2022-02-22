Political analyst explains trends, what Southeast Texans are tracking ahead of primary election

Political analysts said there's a lot at stake, especially in a midterm election.

What are the races people are watching, and what are the main concerns for voters?



At Effie and Wilton Hebert Library in Port Neches, people are not stopping by for books, but they are exercising their right to vote early.



“We always try to early vote when we can. It just makes the most sense,” Roger Eakes said.



Laura and Roger Eakes said they have their eyes on one particular race.



“The Governor. Of course, the governor's race here in Texas,” Laura Eakes said



According to Lamar University political science professor James Nelson, that's no surprise.



“Well, the governor's race will be interesting, but as I said Jefferson County has some unique dynamics...because it's a competitive county,” Nelson said.



Nelson said the local political dynamics are changing.



“There is a trend now where some counties that used to go at least somewhat reliably to the Democrats are trending Republican, or the Democrats have much smaller leads,” Nelson said.



Nelson said inflation is one of the voters' main concerns which could affect the party in power during this midterm election.



“So people based on the current situation, I think people are likely to penalize the party in power. Like I said, usually, the President's party loses seats in Congress and loses some ground and midterm years regardless, but it's looking like the Democrats are probably going to do worse than usual,” Nelson said.



Whatever happens, the Eakes said you need to vote.



“But sometimes in elections, it can be one single vote that will turn a race from one candidate to another, so every vote does count,” Laura Eakes said.



Early voting ends Friday, Feb 25. You can vote at any polling location across Southeast Texas.