Police: Woman shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend in Port Arthur Saturday morning

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A woman is recovering from gunshot wounds after police said she was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Port Arthur Police officers responded to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas around 3:40 a.m. in reference to a woman who was dropped off at the hospital with “several gunshot wounds,” according to the release.

Officers learned the woman was riding in the passenger seat of the car her ex-boyfriend was driving.

Police said the two started arguing before the suspect drove the woman to a secluded area and assaulted her. He then shot her multiple times in the 2500 block of 25th Street, police said.

He later drove her to the hospital and left her in the care of the medical staff before fleeing the scene, according to the release. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Port Arthur Police are still looking for the suspect involved in the aggravated assault.

