PINEHURST, Texas — Pinehurst Police say they found an incoherent woman with severe bruising after witnesses say she was stumbling down West Park Avenue near 33rd Street.

Witnesses say the woman fell down on the side of the road, and police were called around 5:50 p.m.

When police tried to move the woman, she had severe neck pain. The woman has been taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

It isn't immediately clear what caused the injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.