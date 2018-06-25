Port Arthur Police are on the scene of an accident on Gulfway Drive near HEB Sunday evening.

Police are not currently sure how the accident between an SUV and a sedan happened.

The person sitting in the backseat of the SUV was ejected and hit the wall, according to police. They were transported by air rescue.

Police say the person may have not been wearing a seatbelt.

The other two occupants of the SUV were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Part of Westbound Gulfway Drive near HEB is shut down.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

